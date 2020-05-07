Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to account for COVID-19 donations

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to account for COVID-19 donations

Thursday, May 7, 2020 9:40 pm


Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos House of Assembly on Thursday asked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to account for expenses incurred from donations received in support of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

At the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the House asked Sanwo-Olu to introduce a co-chairman from the executive arm to represent state’s COVID-19 Incident Commander before the House.

Obasa said: “It is our own duty to do what is right.

“The law says the executive will come forward to give account on what they have expended.”

Member representing Mushin Constituency II, Olayiwola Abdul-Sobur, maintained that the donations and grants accrued to the state government should be domiciled in the Consolidated Revenue Funds and the executive must be reminded that no money should be withdrawn from any public funds without the authorisation of the House.

“There should be transparency and trustworthiness on the part of the executive and they should be mindful of the funds which are donations and grants that are not budgeted for,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman House Committee on Health Services, Mr Akeem Shokunle, urged the governor to be mindful that the funds referred to were neither budgeted for nor in the consolidated fund or development fund.

He said that the House would ensure proper accountability of the donations and grants in accordance with the law.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos discharges 48 more patients
    24 mins ago

    COVID-19: NJC releases guidelines for court sittings
    32 mins ago

    Lockdown: Traders in Aba threaten opening markets
    38 mins ago

    Covid-19: Ogun discharges 6 patients
    44 mins ago

    Lockdown: Wike accuses deputy police commissioner of sabotage, bribery
    52 mins ago

    Covid-19: How I survived without infecting anybody – Edo Speaker
    1 hour ago

    How I lived with Covid-19 for 21 days without infecting anybody – Edo Speaker
    1 hour ago

    No cause for alarm over rising cases of Covid-19 in Edo – Mrs. Obaseki