Lockdown: Wike threatens to demolish defaulting hotels

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force to identify hotels still operating during the lockdown for the State Government to demolish the hotels.

Inaugurating the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday also charged them to identify erring beer parlours.

He said: “From tomorrow, move in. Any hotel that is operating , identify it and we will bring down the hotels.

“I have the political will. Those people who disobey, will face the consequences.”

Governor Wike said that the Task-force must be decisive to ensure that Coronavirus is not accommodated in Rivers State.

The Governor said that the Task-force must take it that they are being drafted to fight an invisible war and their duty is to defend the state.

He said: “Nobody should come from outside to compound our problems. Then you want to import this invisible killer. We will not allow that. “

He appealed to Rivers people to make sacrifices at this time in the fight against Coronavirus. He noted that this a period of crisis and all hands must be on deck to check coronavirus.

“If we allow what is happening to continue, we don’t have the capacity to face it. And there will be no support from any Quarter,” he said.

Governor Wike urged all Rivers people to see themselves as first class citizens of the country, saying under no circumstances should they allow themselves to be relegated.

He charged the operatives of the Task Force to see their appointment as the opportunity to defend Rivers State and use their ability for the benefit of the people.

The Governor informed members of the Rivers State COVID-19 Local Governments Task Force that they will be on the payroll of the State Government.

He said that the Task Force will enforce key aspects of the State Government’s directive on COVID-19 in all the Local Government Areas.

Governor Wike said that hotels with existing guests, must send their lists to his office for scrutiny and approval.

