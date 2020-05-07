No cause for alarm over rising cases of Covid-19 in Edo – Mrs. Obaseki

By Jethro lbileke

Wife of Edo state Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki has allayed fears over the rising number of cases Coronavirus disease in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki who assured that there is no cause for alarm, attributed the increase to effective screening and testing embarked upon by the state government.

She made the clarification on Thursday in Benin, while presenting the fifth tranche of relief materials to some vulnerable persons, to cushion the biting effect of the partial lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Items distributed include face masks, hand washing buckets, bags of rice, beans, garri, onion and cartons of noodles.

Mrs. Obaseki who noted that testing was very difficult initially, explained that the state government has acquired testing machines, set up additional testing centres.

She disclosed that Edo now has PCR machines for testing, more than any other state in the country, apart from Lagos state.

“With the huge number of testing going on, expectedly, the numbers will keep rising, not because Edo is not managing the situation well. But, on the contrary, it is a sign that they are fishing out those who are positive and some of who are asymptomatic, so that they can be treated.

“It is expected that after a while, the number of cases will reduce until the Covid-19 virus is eradicated

“The only way to avoid being infected and increasing the number unduly is to adhere to the rules,” she said.

Meanwhile, the state branch of Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI), has donated some vital items to support the relief effort of the state government.

Spokesperson of the CWFI, Mrs. Faustina Idu, said the donation was part of their mandate to provide care for women and children living in harsh conditions and also promote a healthy and safe environment for them.

“We have observed with great admiration, the effort of the Edo state government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki and the support of Mrs. Obaseki to curtail the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic,” Mrs. Idu said.

The items which was presented by Bishop of Church of God Mission International (CGMI), Arch Bishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, on behalf of the leaders of CWFI, include 500 bottles of hand sanitizer, 500 face masks, 500 bottles of liquid soap, 100 buckets.

In her response, Mrs. Obaseki noted that Arch Bishop Margaret Benson Idahosa has been a strong supporter of the government and an exemplary leader in the comity of Christians in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.