By Nehru Odeh

Captain E, son of popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, is set to release a new single. The single, You & 1, a fusion of Afrobeat and Electronic Dance Movement, EDM, will be released on 13 May.

He disclosed this in a statement he released today.

“What happens when you fuse Afrobeat with EDM? Find out on Captain E’s new single “You & I” set to be released on the 13th of May,” he said.