White House staffer positive for virus, Trump said to be negative 

A member of the U.S. military who works in close proximity to President Donald Trump has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

However, “The president and the vice president have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health,” Hogan Gidley, a spokesman, said in a statement.

Vice President Mike Pence was taking part in the delivery of medical gear to a rehabilitation centre as the news broke.

Trump is in Washington with events scheduled for later in the day.

Broadcaster CNN said the individual who is ill is a member of the Navy who works as a personal valet to Trump.

White House top officials are said to be tested regularly for the virus.

Members of the press corps who come into close contact with officials undergo temperature checks before entering the briefing rooms. (dpa/NAN)