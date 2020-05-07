Yobe Govt investigates rising mysterious deaths

Thursday, May 7, 2020 10:15 pm


Yobe Governor, Mallam-Mai-Mala-Buni

The Yobe Government says it is investigating reported rising mysterious deaths in some parts of the state.

Dr Muhammed Gana, the state Commissioner for Health and Vice Chairman, Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Damaturu.

Gana said the mortality rate could not be easily attributed to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He however said the state had already commenced investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the deaths, including carrying out autopsies to establish the cause(s) of deaths.

“You cannot conclude to say that when somebody dies, the person dies as a result of epidemic. no, you have to establish the real cause of the death and the related items.

“This is why we have always taken our time to investigate the causes before we reveal our findings,’’ he said.

The commissioner assured that as soon as the report of the investigations were out, they would use those results to prevent further mortalities.

Gana also pointed out that the state was not only battling with coronavirus, but other diseases, especially at hot season, when meningitis and measles strike.

He explained that during hot seasons heightened number of mortalities were being reported not only in Yobe but other parts iof the country.

“We also know that the weather is hot. As hot as 45 degrees and above, and all these can cause a lot of morbidities and result in mortalities across the states,’’ he added.

According to Gana, the only indigene of the state that lost his life as a result of COVID-19 died in an isolation centre of a neighbouring state,  but not in Yobe.

“The COVID-19 Committee on Prevention and Control had been doing its best to contain spread of the virus in the state.

“Soon the committee will make expansion of another 100 bed capacity isolation centre within Yobe State Teaching Hospital.

“The committee will also produce face masks in large quantities for free distribution to the masses, all in an effort to protect Yobe communities,’’ he said.

He assured residents that the state government would not compromise their lives, as the administration is working to ensure that they are protected.

