Buhari loses nephew, mourns

Buhari loses nephew, mourns

Friday, May 8, 2020 3:40 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the members of his extended family and Daura community at large following the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, Malam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.

In a condolence message, President Buhari said: “Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda. Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one day. What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers. In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss.”

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with aljanna. Amin,” the President further prayed.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Venezuela: We ‘ll send an army, if… – Trump
    9 mins ago

    LASEMA says it may demolish distressed Lagos building
    18 mins ago

    Lagos Govt predicts 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by July
    29 mins ago

    Six internet fraudsters bag jail terms in Lagos
    1 hour ago

    Retired Army General loses N426.7m to FG
    4 hours ago

    Orji Kalu: We’re ready for immediate re- trial, says EFCC
    5 hours ago

    Gov Ishaku mourns as Commissioner dies in Taraba
    5 hours ago

    Senegal reports 59 more COVID-19 cases, tally surpasses 1,500