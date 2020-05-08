Canada lost nearly 2m jobs in April amid pandemic ‘apocalypse’ 

Canada lost nearly 2m jobs in April amid pandemic ‘apocalypse’ 

Friday, May 8, 2020 9:47 pm


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada’s economy lost nearly 2 million jobs in April as the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down entire non-essential industries, the country’s national statistics agency reported on Friday.

The loss of 1,993,800 jobs in April came on top of more than one million job losses in March, bringing the total employment decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 economic shutdown to more than 3 million.

In addition, the number of people who were employed but worked less than half of their usual hours for reasons related to COVID-19 increased by 2.5 million from February to April, Statistics Canada reported.

The unemployment rate shot up 5.2 percentage points in April to 13 per cent.

In fact, the April unemployment rate would be 17.8 per cent if those who were laid off, but have not started looking for a job because of COVID-19 lockdowns of their industries, were added to the jobless tally.

“The magnitude of the decline in employment since February (minus 15.7 per cent) far exceeds declines observed in previous labour market downturns,” the report said.

It noted that the 1981-to-1982 recession resulted in a total employment decline of 612,000 (minus 5.4 per cent) over approximately 17 months.

Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said April was a “disaster” for Canada’s job market.

“The April jobs figures were every bit the apocalypse we feared, and we’re only missing the march of the zombies to complete the horror show,” Shenfeld wrote in a research note to clients.

However, many of these job losses are temporary, he added. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Tanker explosion kills 2 in Ibadan
    11 mins ago

    Backlash! Why bestselling writer attacked Meghan Markle
    11 mins ago

    COVID-19: Oyo Govt., UI partner with herbal practitioners to find cure
    19 mins ago

    U.S. VP’s spokeswoman tests positive for coronavirus 
    24 mins ago

    COVID-19: 4 contacts of late Nasarawa lawmaker test positive
    45 mins ago

    NYSC says missing ‘Ada Chidi’ not a corps member
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 42 more patients
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria approaching difficult response era – FG