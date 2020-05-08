Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 42 more patients

Friday, May 8, 2020 9:13 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced the recovery and discharge of 42 Coronavirus patients who tested negative twice to the disease.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated in a statement that those who had recovered and discharged in Lagos were now 448.

”Good people of Lagos, 42 more persons; 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians, have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

”The patients, 32 from Eti-Osa (Landmark), eight from Lekki and two from Onikan Isolation centres were discharged, having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

”This brings to 448, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State Isolation facilities,” he announced.

