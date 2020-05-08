Covid-19: Drama as Kogi govt. indicts NCDC officials over testing

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has indicted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC over an alleged refusal of it’s officials sent to the State to submit themselves for 14 day quarantine and subsequent testing.

Information obtained from Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication claimed there was a mild drama Thursday at the Government House “as officials of the NCDC sent to ascertain the COVID-19 status of the state fled to avoid being subjected to COVID-19 test.”

It would be recalled that the State government and NCDC have been in a war of words over the Covid-19 status of the State. The officials of the NCDC allegedly said they were sent to the State to assist in responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

On receiving them, the State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello thanked them for the visit and reeled out measures adopted by the State to prevent it’s entery into the State. He noted that the world must unite to defeat the virus.

Bello however said the state has resolved to comply with the protocols of the NCDC by putting the officials in quarantine for fourteen days and take their samples to ensure they are COVID-19 free. He predicated his decision on the fact that they came from an infested area.

“The Officials however refused to be tested for COVID-19 and returned to Abuja. Reason behind the NCDC Officials fear of being tested has raised concerns for the Government of Kogi State.

Fanwo told newsmen that NCDC should come hard on its Officials for violating its rules.

“Today, the Governor showed the statesmanship in him once again by appreciating the support of the NCDC and defending the health interests of his people.

“NCDC quarantined the Chinese professionals that came to give them technical support and also took their samples for test. It is a normal practice and protocol set by NCDC.

“So NCDC will have a lot to explain as to why its officials refused to test for COVID-19. How can we be sure of their status? What are their fears? Why did NCDC send people who are afraid of test to our State? What was their intention?

“The officials that came have done an integrity blow to the works of the NCDC. Is there something they are hiding? It is time NCDC opened up and apologize to the good people of Kogi State.

“How will they encourage people to go for test when it’s own officials are afraid of test? This is sad”.

Efforts to reach NCDC has proven abortive.