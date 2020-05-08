COVID-19: Gombe discharges 20 patients after testing negative

Gombe State has discharged 20 COVID-19 patients out of 109 cases in isolation centres across the state after they tested negative twice.

Prof. Idris Mohammed the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, made the disclosure at a news briefing on Friday in Gombe.

Mohammed, who was represented by Dr Ahmed Gana, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said that the 20 patients were discharged following directive from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“We are happy to inform the general public that NCDC has given us go ahead to discharge a total of 20 cases under our isolation facilities.

“Ten from Kwadon Isolation facility and the second 10 were from Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Gombe Isolation center,” he said.

He added that more patients would be discharged in the next few days if they tested negative twice.

According to him, the state governor has approved the inclusion of families of those in isolation centres in state the palliatives.

Dr Habu Dahiru, the state’s Commissioner for Education and member of the task force, appealed to the general public not to stigmatise those that were discharged.

Dahiru urged the discharged patients to be agents of COVID-19 by educating people in their communities on the need to know that coronavirus was real.(NAN)