Covid-19: Kogi Governor attributes free status to God, approves health insurance

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has attributed the Covid-19 free status of the State to the work of God and diligent attention to hygiene practices. He also announced life insurance and an increase in harzard allowance for medical and health workers in the Frontline, battling the covid 19 pandemic.

Bello, stated this in Lokoja, while receiving a team of NCDC officials in the state to deploy Rapid Response Team to help in the management and fight against the dreaded covid 19 scourge currently ravaging the world.

The Governor called for the demarketing of covid 19 pandemic, and demanded for efforts that would improve the well being of the citizenry

According to the governor the state has had numerous suspected cases of covid 19 which ended up failing the test. He as said the state’s status can only be attributed to God, even as the government is working hard to make the citizenry safe.

The Governor said the state is treating the covid 19 pandemic with caution, enumerated the strategies deployed by the government which has helped to combat the deadly scourge.

The Governor stressed the locational disadvantages of the state, the state has deployed strategies to combat infectious diseases which includes; best hygiene and health politicies.

The Governor pointed out that while the state is working hard to curtail the outbreak of covid 19 pandemic within it’s boundaries, it has also put in several measures to check other infectious diseases. Bello expressed satisfaction that the policies have made the state maintain free covid 19 Status.

The Governor said the state has a 130 bed spaces isolation centres in three locations of the state, but expressed optimism that the state would remain free of the virus, saying he is not interested in having the benefits of having a covid 19 case in the state.

He assured that the state would continue to enforce unnecessary gatherings, best health practices, and social distancing, with control into the entry points of the state, assured the NCDC of the readiness of the State to partner in ensuring that the state remains free of covid 19.

In a remark, Dr. Noah Andrew, Team Leader, NCDC commended the efforts of the the Kogi State Government in its fight against the covid 19 pandemic and urged the government to continue to put in place rapid response measures for it to maintain its status of a free state.

He expressed appreciation that Kogi State is yet to record an index, disclosing that the NCDC would deploy a two member team in the state’s fight against the pandemic.

He pointed out that the team would amongst others build capacity, support in taking samples and strengthen integrated measures, and provide feedback to the NCDC and address identified gaps.