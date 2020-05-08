Gov Ishaku mourns as Commissioner dies in Taraba

Gov Ishaku mourns as Commissioner dies in Taraba

Friday, May 8, 2020 1:13 pm


Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State

Gov.Darius Ishaku of Taraba has condoled with the chairman and  the people of Wukari Local Government Area (LGA) of  the  state over  death of the  state’s Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Naphtali Kefas who  died  on  Thursday.
 This was contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan-Abu, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity in Jalingo on Friday.
“The death of Kefas less than a year after his appointment as member of the Executive Council has robbed the state of the services of a patriotic and hard working gentleman.
“He was very gentle and compassionate, that was the reason for his posting to the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to help implement government’s pragmatic programmes of giving hope and succour to the poor and the needy, ” he  said.
Ishaku prayed God to give the members of the immediate family of the late commissioner the fortitude to bear the painful loss.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Orji Kalu: We’re ready for immediate re- trial, says EFCC
    2 hours ago

    Senegal reports 59 more COVID-19 cases, tally surpasses 1,500
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Prof. of Medicine recovered after one month in isolation
    2 hours ago

    The ‘invaluable lessons’ l learnt while in prison – Kalu
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Drama as Kogi govt. indicts NCDC officials over testing
    3 hours ago

    Corruption: Why Supreme Court nullified conviction of Orji Kalu, others
    4 hours ago

    MURIC to Northern Govs: Postpone expulsion of ”Almajiri” pupils
    4 hours ago

    Troops kill Orjondu, Benue militia kingpin