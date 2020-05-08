Gov Ishaku mourns as Commissioner dies in Taraba

Gov.Darius Ishaku of Taraba has condoled with the chairman and the people of Wukari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state over death of the state’s Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Naphtali Kefas who died on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Bala Dan-Abu, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity in Jalingo on Friday.

“The death of Kefas less than a year after his appointment as member of the Executive Council has robbed the state of the services of a patriotic and hard working gentleman.

“He was very gentle and compassionate, that was the reason for his posting to the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to help implement government’s pragmatic programmes of giving hope and succour to the poor and the needy, ” he said.

Ishaku prayed God to give the members of the immediate family of the late commissioner the fortitude to bear the painful loss.