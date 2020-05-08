Gunmen kidnap 84-yr-old father of LG Chairman in Bayelsa

Friday, May 8, 2020 6:16 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Napoleon Alale, the 84-year-old father of Sagbama Local Government Area Chairman in Bayelsa has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
Mr Nikade Anderson, the Press Secretary of the local government area, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenoga.
Anderson said that the octogenarian was abducted from his country home in Agbere community  by the yet- to-be identified gunmen at about 12 midnight on Thursday.
Available reports say the gunmen invaded the community in the early hours of Friday, shooting sporadically to scare off residents, and in the process shot and injured a vigilante on duty.
NAN learnt that the injured vigilante now in critical condition, has been taken to a hospital.
The abductors were said to have escaped with Alale in a boat through the Nun River to an unknown destination.
The gunmen have yet to make contact with the family members of the octogenarian.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Asinmi Butswat, confirmed the kidnap.
