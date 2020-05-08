Just in: Lagos records 183 new COVID-19 cases, total in Nigeria now 3526

Friday, May 8, 2020 12:17 am


Coronavirus testing

Nigeria confirmed 381 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a new record in the number of daily infections confirmed since the infection makes its way into the country on 27 February.

In the update announced on its website late Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC said 183 of the new cases are in Lagos, also a new record in the number of Covid-19 infections which remains the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria.

Other states with new cases in the update announced by the NCDC include Kano with 55 cases, Jigawa with 44, Zamfara 19, Bauchi, 19, Katsina, 11, nine in Borno, eight in Kwara, seven in Kaduna and six in Gombe.

Other states where new cases of the virus were confirmed on Thursday include Ogun with five cases, Sokoto with four cases, Oyo and Rivers with three cases each, Niger with two cases and Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Plateau States with one case each.

The new cases number bring the total number of the virus in Nigeria to 3526 with 601 patients discharged and 107 deaths recorded.

See the total number of cases per state below

 

