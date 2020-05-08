Just in: Ogun govt extends lockdown by one week

Ogun Government says it is constrained to extend the existing lockdown in the state by one week.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, said it had become imperative to extend the lockdown as a means to save lives.

The extension, however, is contrary to the expectation of residents who had thought the lockdown would be eased after on Sunday.

According to the governor, people have shown disregard to laid down precautions against the pandemic, hence the need to take more drastic actions.

“My dear people of Ogun State, while I am not a prophet of doom, I will rather err on the side of responsibility.

“Reports reaching us have shown that many of our people are showing utter disregard for the precautionary guidelines, international best practices and safety measures rolled out, especially, during the window of relaxation of the lockdown.

“We have heard and seen the havoc that COVID-19 continues to wreck in other lands. Let us learn from these experiences,”he said.

Abiodun said that the lockdown which would continue for another week is subject to review on a weekly basis, while the windows of relaxation remains.

He added that the daily curfew and ban on non-essential of inter-state travel as directed by President Mohammadu Buhari still stands.

“Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the current modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one week alongside the current guidelines.

“Windows of relaxation will continue to be available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 7.00a.m to 5.00p.m on each day of the relaxation. “Wearing of a face mask is mandatory. It is important to note that we have provided, and continue to provide, facemasks to public servants, groups and association,” Abiodun said. The governor, however, assured people of the state not to panic as efforts are ongoing to widen the coverage of the testing process just as contact tracing capacity have been intensified. “As at today, we have screened over 10,000 people and tested over 700. In addition to that, we have intensified our contact tracing capacity and have traced over 551 contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients. “We are doing this to detect and treat people who are already infected rather than leaving them undetected which will be more detrimental because this will increase community transmission,” he added. (