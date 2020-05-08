Lagos Govt predicts 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by July

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state may record between 90,000 and 120,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by July.

Abayomi, who made this known during a media briefing on COVID-19 update on Friday in Lagos, said it was estimated that the state would reach its peak period by July or August.

The commissioner said the state recorded its highest number of infections on May 7 with 183 new cases confirmed.

He disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo Local Government Areas of the state were beginning to record increased cases of COVID-19.

According to him, 97 per cent of patients at the state’s isolation centres are mild and moderate cases, with only three per cent being severe cases.

Abayomi said mortality rate from the infection was more among males, adding that those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer, were at higher risk.

The commissioner noted that the state had upscaled its testing capacity to reach more people toward flattening the curve of the virus spread.

He disclosed that the 256 Nigerian returnees from the United Arab Emirate that arrived Lagos on May 6 were lodged at hotels in Ikeja and Lekki.

According to him, they will be isolated for 14 days, before being allowed back into the society.

On 10 people associated with the Government House, Marina, who tested positive to COVID-19, Abayomi said the patients were currently receiving treatment at the isolation centres.

According to him, 80 members of staff of the State House, Marina, including the governor and his family were tested, and only 10 people were confirmed positive to the virus.

Abayomi said he had not been tested recently, adding there was no need, since he wasn’t showing any symptom.

“If there are reasons, I will definitely present myself for testing,” the commissioner said.

He disclosed that the state would commence Hydroxychloroquine clinical trial from next week, in a strategic three arms plan of treatment, prevention and for people at high risk of COVID-19.

The commissioner, however, complained that the state was faced with the challenge of confirmed cases of COVID-19, fleeing their homes before the ambulance got there to pick them.

He advised people to desist from such practices, adding that the earlier they commenced treatment, the higher their chances of survival.

Abayomi also advised citizens to continue to maintain social distancing, good respiratory hygiene and wearing of face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the state.