LASEMA says it may demolish distressed Lagos building

Friday, May 8, 2020 5:47 pm


The – storey structure

The fate of a three storey building in Lagos is hanging in the balance as the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday  said structural integrity test would be conducted to decide whether to demolish it or not.
Director-General of LASEMA told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the test on the building, located in Apapa area, would be conducted by  Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).
“The attention of the agency has been drawn to a building with failing structural integrity at 7, Sule Close, Apapa Iganmu area in Lagos.
“The agency’s response team, alongside LASBCA and the Lagos State Material Testing Agency, would be carrying out full inspection and additional testing on the above mentioned building.
“The results of the test would determine whether the building would remain standing or it would be leveled to ground zero,” he said.
Oke-Osanyintolu, therefore  advised occupants of the building, to exercise caution and possibly seek alternate lodging until the integrity of the building was determined.
He said that the Lagos State Government was determined to prevent the unfortunate incidence of lives being lost due to unsafe building conditions.
The LASEMA boss said that Agency would be working with all stakeholders to prevent incidents  of collapsed building across Lagos.
