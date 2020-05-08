NYSC says missing ‘Ada Chidi’ not a corps member

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says that a lady Miss Bianca Chidi whose where about is not known is not a corps member contrary to reports in some quarters.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations of NYSC, said this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Friday.

Adeyemi was reacting to a publication by a newspaper with the caption “NYSC Where is Miss Bianca Ada Chidi”.

“The management wishes to state that as at the time of releasing this statement, Bianca Chidi is not a corps member, hence, the scheme cannot be compelled to produce the said lady,” she said.

She said that the author of the said report assumed that the lady was a corps member, since she embarked on a journey from Ife, Osun State to Lagos State and went missing on the way.

“However, to put the record straight, the scheme had carried out a diligent check on its data base, specifically for Osun and Lagos States, and later extended to other states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in order to ascertain the status of the missing lady.

“It was discovered that no such name exists on the data base of the NYSC,” Adeyemi said.

She said that there was equally no report of a missing corps member from the police to the scheme relating to the particulars presented by the writer, which usually was the protocol or a report from the family of chidi to the scheme.

Adeyemi said that it was imperative to further place on record that the scheme, particularly the current administration, prioritises the security and welfare of corps members which remain its cardinal focal point.

“The corps works harmoniously with the police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others to protect corps members,” she said.

Adeyemi also expressed sympathy of the scheme to the victim, and her family over their unfortunate ordeal.

She said that the management would welcome inquiries as the scheme runs an open-door policy in its operations, especially in relation to the well being of corps members.