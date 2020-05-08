Orji Kalu: We’re ready for immediate re- trial, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it is prepared for re-trial of former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu , his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Jones Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Account of Abia State Government as directed by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The anti- graft agency said this in a statement by Dele Oyewale, its head of media and publicity, while reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the trial and sentencing of Kalu and Udeogu to 12 and 10 years jail terms respectively over N7.6 billion fraud early in the day.

Justices of the apex court had in the unanimous verdict said Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu and others, had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment and therefore out of jurisdiction when he delivered the judgment.

“The EFCC considers the judgment of the apex court as quite unfortunate. It is a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor.

“The Commission is prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of the case because its evidences against Kalu and others are overwhelming.

“The corruption charges against Kalu still subsist because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of them.

“The entire prosecutorial machinery of the EFCC would be launched in a fresh trial where justice is bound to be served in due course.”