Pastor blames ‘devil’ for sexual abuse of 3 siblings

Friday, May 8, 2020 10:47 pm


FILE: Arrested suspect

By Jethro lbileke

A 48-year-old self-acclaimed Pastor, Otobong Emerson, who allegedly abused three siblings, ages between 6, 7, 9 and another girl aged 11 simply identified as Christabel, has blamed the act on the devil.

The suspect was to have repeatedly had carnal knowledge of the kids between December 2019 and February 2020.

He was said to have confessed his illicit act to the General Overseer of his church, who later handed him over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

He said: “lt is the work of the devil, he pushed me because I just find myself sleeping with the girls.

“I feel guilty every time I do it. So, I decided to approach my General Overseer to confess my sins. It was then he handed me over to the police.”

Spokesman for the State police command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, gave the names of other victims as Doris, Rita and Igbinoba.

According to him, “The Gender Unit investigated a multiple case of defilement against one Pastor Otobong Emerson, aged 48, of Believers’ Ministry Church Incorporated, No. 146, Upper Owina, off Evbuotubu, Benin City.

“The suspect made statement and confessed to the crime. The case has been charged to court and the suspect remanded to police custody and to appear in court on adjournment day on 11th June, 2020.”

Also, the police have arrested a couple for selling their two months old baby to one Felicia Imaguomaruomwan for N300,000.

The police spokesman said the operatives have recovered the baby and afterwards took him to orphanage home at Oka, Upper Sakponba Road, in Benin City for care.

Similarly, Chidi further disclosed that the command has secured the conviction of one Patrick Ayesen for unlawfully impregnating his 18 years daughter.

He said Patrick, 38, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the offence.

