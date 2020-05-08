Six internet fraudsters bag jail terms in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Wednesday, May 6, 2020, secured the conviction and sentencing of six internet fraudsters before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offence Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State for possessing fraudulent documents.

The convicts: Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun, Kareem Abimbola, Omolade Mayowa Solomon, Ogunmefun Fatai, Asiagwa Victory and Oguntimilehin Mayowa were arraigned separately on a one-count charge, bordering on possession of fraudulent documents, contrary to Section 318 & 320 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011 and 2015.

They were arrested on March 8, 2020 alongside other suspected internet fraudsters in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos State, following series of intelligence on their activities.

Upon arraignment, they pleaded guilty to the charge upon which prosecution counsel, Idris A. Mohammed tendered documents that were admitted as evidence while reviewing the facts.

Justice Taiwo found them guilty and sentenced Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun, Kareem Abimbola, Omolade Mayowa Solomon, Ogunmefun Fatai, Asiagwa Victory to six months imprisonment with options of fine while Oguntimilehin Mayowa was sentenced to three months imprisonment and N50, 000 option of fine.

The judge also ordered that their phones be forfeited to the Federal Government.