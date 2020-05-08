Tanker explosion kills 2 in Ibadan

Tanker explosion kills 2 in Ibadan

Friday, May 8, 2020 10:20 pm


File Photo: a tanker fire in Lagos

Two persons were killed while several shops and vehicles were burnt on Friday when a tanker loaded with diesel fell around Moniya area of Ibadan and burst into flames.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident led to traders, commuters and residents of the area scampering for safety as the inferno continued to increase with high intensity.

The extent of damage and fatality, however, could not yet be ascertained as of the time of filing this report as firemen and sympathisers battled to put out the fire.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the fire started when the diesel laden tanker skidded.

One of the eyewitnesses, Mr Tunde Adedayo, said that officials of the State Fire Service arrived at the scene about 35 minutes after the fire started.

Adedayo said that there was a loud blast followed immediately by a huge ball of fire with thick cloud of smoke while the fire  kept kept burning every item on its path.

“The diesel tanker had skidded and people started running up and down.

” There was confusion everywhere and people were crying for help.

“No one could move near the fire and everybody was  scrambling for safety,’’ Adedayo said.

The Chief Fire Officer in Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Adewuyi Moshood, said his men arrived at the scene in good time considering the distance they covered to get to the spot of the incident.

“The fire started when a fully laden tanker conveying diesel lost control while descending the slope beside a filling station at Moniya.

“ The brake failed and the vehicle crushed a vehicle going to Ogbomoso.

“One passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle got burnt, One other life was also lost but we are yet to determine the number of casualties in the incident,’’ Moshood said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Backlash! Why bestselling writer attacked Meghan Markle
    12 mins ago

    COVID-19: Oyo Govt., UI partner with herbal practitioners to find cure
    19 mins ago

    U.S. VP’s spokeswoman tests positive for coronavirus 
    25 mins ago

    COVID-19: 4 contacts of late Nasarawa lawmaker test positive
    36 mins ago

    Canada lost nearly 2m jobs in April amid pandemic ‘apocalypse’ 
    45 mins ago

    NYSC says missing ‘Ada Chidi’ not a corps member
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 42 more patients
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria approaching difficult response era – FG