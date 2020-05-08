Tinubu commiserates with Buhari, Daura over nephew’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the death of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda.

The APC leader in a condolence message by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Friday in Lagos, also condoled with Malam Mamman Daura, the extended family and the entire Daura community in Katsina over the passing.

“I would like to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing yesterday of his nephew, Alhaji Mutari Dauda, who is also Mallam Mamman Daura’s younger brother.

“May Allah SWT forgive Alhaji Dauda his sins, show mercy on him and grant him Aljanna Firdaus.

“May Almighty Allah also comfort the family that he left behind.

“My condolences also to Mallam Mamman Daura, the extended family, the entire Daura Community and indeed the government and people of Katsina State over this loss.

“I beseech Allah to stand by all of them at this moment (Amin),” he said