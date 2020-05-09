Boko Haram: Gov. Zulum establishes office in Auno

Saturday, May 9, 2020 5:31 pm


Prof. Umara-Zulum Governor of Borno State.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno is to establish an outreach office in Auno village of Konduga Local Government, to encourage villagers fleeing from insurgency to return.

Zulum, who stated this on Saturday during a visit to the village, said he would be using the office from time to time to boost the peoples’ confidence to return to the village.

He described the move as strategic because of Auno’s closeness to the state capital and the State University.

The governor called for more security presence in the village to further boost the peoples’ confidence.

He directed the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to immediately provide food items and cash to those currently living in the community.

“As I have earlier said, Auno is a very strategic town but because of the lingering security situation in Auno, most of the population have relocated to Maiduguri.

”Auno is only six kilometers away from the Borno State University, dislodging Auno would mean dislodging Maiduguri which has more than half the population of the state.

“We have to take measures to secure Auno like we should do for all parts of the state. I am establishing a community outreach that will be used by me and I will be regular here.

“While fighting against the COVID-19, we have to be very careful of other sectors. Auno is an agrarian community, and it is now raining season, people need to go back to their farmlands.

“Most of the people in Maiduguri use to farm in Auno. It is, therefore, imperative on us to focus more on Auno in terms of security provisions,” Zulum said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while in Auno, the governor assessed ongoing work at the 500 housing units in the village and another 500 housing units in Njimtilo village.

NAN also recalls that Auno, located along Maiduguri-Damaturu high way, suffered its worst attack by insurgents in February.

This attracted a sympathy visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

