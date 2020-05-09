Covid-19: Nigeria reports 386 new cases, 10 more deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Friday announced of 386 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Centre which announced the new cases in an update on its website also said 10 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 were recorded on Friday.

The new cases brings the confirmed number of the infections confirmed in Nigeria till date to 3912.

However, 679 cases have been discharged and 117 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos leads with 176 cases while Kano followed with 65 in the new in the cases of the infections confirmed on Friday.

Other and the number of new cases of the infection are: (65), Katsina (31), FCT(20), Borno(17), Bauchi(15), Nasarawa (14), Ogun(13), Plateau(10), Oyo(4), Sokoto(4), Rivers(4), Kaduna(3), Edo(2), Ebonyi(2), Ondo(2), Enugu(1), Imo(1), Gombe(1), Osun(1)

See table below for the total number of cases in states