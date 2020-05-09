COVID-19: Ogun discharges 10 patients, confirms 13 new cases

COVID-19: Ogun discharges 10 patients, confirms 13 new cases

Saturday, May 9, 2020 4:48 pm


coronavirus

Ogun State government on Friday discharged 10 COVID-19 patients after each of them tested negative to the virus twice, bringing the total number of discharged cases in the State to 30.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 13 new confirmed cases of the virus in the State the same day, thus bringing total number of infections in Ogun to 113.

There are currently 79 active cases of COVID-19 in the State and the patients are being treated in the treatment and isolation Centres across the State.

Also, health authorities have started identifying and isolating close and possible contacts of all confirmed cases.

The State Government has advised residents to stay at home or to comply with distancing and hygiene measures, especially the wearing of face masks and regular hand washing if they must go out.

