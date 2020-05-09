Gunmen killed police inspector on lockdown enforcement

By Jethro Ibileke

A police inspector, Felix Egbon, was on Friday night shot dead by unknown gunmen who attacked a team of police operatives at Auchi, Edo state.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday evening by the state police command spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor,titled “Attack on policemen and the gruesome murder of a police inspector.”

The statement stated that Inspector Egbon who was attached to the Auchi division, was on patrol with his team, enforcing the COVID-19 curfew imposed by the federal government when they were ambushed.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the attack on the operatives of Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Auchi, Edo State and the gruesome murder of a Police Inspector Felix Egbon during the process.

“On Friday the 8th of May, 2020, at about 9pm, Inspector Felix Egbon and team were attacked with guns and other dangerous weapons by unknown hoodlums who emerged from the bush at Iyetse Quarters, Auchi, while enforcing COVID-19 curfew imposed by the Federal Government of Nigeria from 8pm to 6am.

“In the process, Inspector Felix Egbon was shot on the neck. He was immediately rushed to General Hospital, Auchi, where he gave up the ghost,” the statement said.

The state commissioner of police, Tanko Jimeta, who has ordered for full scale investigation into the incident, also solicited for the assistance of the sister security agencies, vigilante group and hunters in the area in arresting the perpetrators.

He also appealed to the traditional rulers, village heads and youth leaders to assist in providing information that may lead to fishing out those responsible for the dastardly act.