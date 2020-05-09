How Nollywood actor, Bilal Nosser, was rescued from kidnappers- Police

The Police Command in Rivers on Saturday said that it had rescued a Lebanese Nollywood actor, Bilal Nosser, from his abductors.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said in a statement that it took the swift intervention of operatives from Okehi Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer to rescue the actor on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Nosser was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday in Imo and kept in a thick forest of Ndashi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers.

Omoni said, “Operatives from Okehi Police station led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) rescued Bilal Nosser, a Nollywood actor popularly known as ‘Mr B’, in a sting operation on Friday night.

“Nosser was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday in Imo and taken to a forest in Ndashi, where he was rescued by the DPO and his team.”he said.

Omoni said that the operatives arrested one suspect in the hideout while others fled on sighting the police team.

“The male suspect was arrested while he was keeping watch over Nosser. The suspect had confessed to the crime as well as named other gang members.

“Consequently, efforts have been intensified to arrest his fleeing members and recover their operational weapons,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that the team recovered a Toyota Venza car belonging to the actor from his abductors.

Omoni said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Mukan, had appealed to the members of the public to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to the police.

He urged the public to contact the command by calling the following mobile numbers: 08032003514, 08103696460, 08033396538. (NAN)