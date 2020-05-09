Lockdown: Again, Wike monitors compliance, arrests violators

Arrested persons to be tested for Covid-19 and prosecuted the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike was once again on the streets of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas to monitor the level of compliance of the lockdown imposed on the two Local Government Areas

In a press statement, Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said Wike arrested two violators of the lockdown on day three while the compliance level is still above 95 percent.

He said the violators will be prosecuted by the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheus Adango and tested by officials of the Rivers State Ministry of Health for Covid-19.

Governor Wike also inspected the State Isolation Centre, where the mobile courts will try another set of violators arrested by the State Task Force and Security Agencies enforcing the lockdown.

It will be recalled that Governor Wike announced a 24-hour total lockdown and a dusk-dawn curfew on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas as part of the State Government’s measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown took effect on 7th May, 2020.