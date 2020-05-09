Man, 30, commits suicide in Nasarawa school

Man, 30, commits suicide in Nasarawa school

Saturday, May 9, 2020 9:22 pm


The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a man, identified as James Samuel, who allegedly hanged himself in his former school.

Samuel, 30, hanged himself in a classroom at Government Secondary School, Gurku in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Karu, near Lafia on Saturday.

Nansel said the man was confirmed dead by a doctor at the Mararaba Medical Centre in Karu.

“Yes, the incident happened in the early hours of this morning. He hanged himself in a classroom.

“The police visited the scene and have taken his body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Nansel said that investigations had commenced on the incident.

NAN learnt that the man been identified as a Tiv from Benue.

Samuel, said to be a farmer, welder and drummer, finished his secondary education at the school where he committed suicide.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu vows to re-impose total lockdown if…
    25 mins ago

    COVID-19: Journalist tests positive in Bauchi
    33 mins ago

    Pandemonium in Benin, as policemen beat up soldier for refusing to wear face mask
    2 hours ago

    Ogun PDP inaugurates new executive
    2 hours ago

    Lockdown: Again, Wike monitors compliance, arrests violators
    2 hours ago

    Gunmen killed police inspector on lockdown enforcement
    4 hours ago

    Remembering Gabriel Garcia Marquez
    5 hours ago

    Boko Haram: Gov. Zulum establishes office in Auno