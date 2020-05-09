Middle-aged man allegedly hangs self in Edo

By Jethro lbileke

There was pandemonium in the University community of Ekpoma, in Esan west local government area of Edo state on Saturday morning, when the dangling body of a man identified as Peter Uche, was seen through the window of his room.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on Instagram (instablog9ja), showed the lifeless body of the deceased said to be a butcher, being taken out of the house.

A write-up attached to the video indicated that “Peter Uche allegedly hanged himself with a towel in his room in the early hours of today (Saturday).

“He was found dangling through his room’s window and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The reason behind his action remains unknown.”

When contacted on phone, Edo police command spokesman, ASP Chidi Nwabuzor, could however not confirmed the report, saying that he was yet to be briefed.

“I am not yet aware of the incident. I’ve not been briefed. Once I am briefed, I’ll get back to you,” Nwabuzor said.