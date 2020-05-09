Ogun PDP inaugurates new executive

New Exco members receive car gifts from Omo-Ilu Foundation

Despite the crisis rocking the Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, the party on Friday inaugurated a new state executive members saddled with the task of steering the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The oaths of allegiance which was done in batches of 15 persons was administered by a lawyer and notary public, Mr. Victor Owokoya and Oluwatoyin Omomehin respectively.

The newly elected Exco led by Comrade Samson Bamgbose also received cars from the Omo-Ilu foundation which was being funded by a former Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu.

The loyalists of Kashamu held the inauguration of the new state executive at the party secretariat in Abeokuta.

The newly inaugurated executive members were reportedly sworn on Friday being the last working day of the week, but they will resume on Monday.

Meanwhile the tenure of outgoing State Exco led by Bayo Adedayo will officially ends on Sunday, 10th of May, 2020.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, the newly elected chairman, Samson Bamgbose maintained that his administration will bring victory to the party in coming elections.

Bamgbose who was a former deputy chairman in the state noted that his vision is to see the party coming back to track and retaining its victory position in the state.

The PDP chairman further stressed that the party is committed to producing the next government in the state.

He said, “I give kudos to almighty God for giving me the grace to lead this party at this crucial time and even before I became the chairman of this great party, my ambition, vision is to see this party coming back on track.

“Few years ago, this party was managing this state; we produced the government, PDP was running the government, but along the line something happened and we went off.

“So, for now my primary aim is to bring the party back to that track, we want to be in the government, we want to produce the next government and we are producing the next government.”

Speaking on the legalities of the inauguration, the PDP chairman insisted that the congress that produce the executive was backed by the constitution of the party.

He maintained the executive was elected from wards to local governments’ level and was ratified at the senatorial level.

He also explained that the names of the newly inaugurated executive have been sent to the National Executive Committee of the party in Abuja.

He added, “about what is happening now, as far as I am concerned, as far as I know, there is no error.

“Today, we are doing our inauguration of the executive that has been constituted and elected and before we can do anything, we must be inaugurated.

“You can see the inauguration in batches, we are completely abiding with the signal from the state government to prevent any gathering that is more than 15; we are complying.

“What we have done so far is according to the constitution of the party.”

Bamgbose while speaking on how the party can be united said, “as the chairman of the party, I am here to serve; I have started sending calls to all the aggrieved members to come and let us come together and do this thing.

“I as the chairman of the party cannot do it alone, I need the support everyone. I have started sending signal to all aggrieved party members that we should come together, the umbrella is so big and I am sure they will response. Even those that have left for APC, we have talked at length and some of them will be here. In less than no time, I believe we will see that things are taking better shape.

“The national executive committee is father of all, their concern is to see a PDP executive that is ready and can deliver. Our own responsibility is to forward whatever we do here to them, I believe the National Executive committee with what I have seen, I think we will have fine rapport; for the past a week or two, we have been discussing with them. Things are taking another shape and they too are interested in seeing Ogun PDP coming back.”

Some of the newly inaugurated executive members include; Kehinde Oladehinde as Deputy chairman, Adeleke Shittu as secretary, Abimbola Lanre as women leader, and Rafael Olaosebikan as youth leader.

Others are Olasunkanmi Oyejide as Publicity Secretary, Vivian Ogunwo as legal adviser, Tomi Anifowose as financial secretary and Toyin Atoba as Treasurer.