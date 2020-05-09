Police rescue 2 abducted persons in Aba

Police rescue 2 abducted persons in Aba

Abia Police Command in Abia says it has  rescued two persons kidnapped  in Aba town of the state. 

The Abia Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbede, who confirmed the rescue on Saturday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Police was still on the trail of the hoodlums.

NAN reports that the two victims are Nwankwo Chinedu  and Ndukwe Agu, all males, aged  42 and 48.

They were both abducted on Wednesday, along Okpulo-Umuobo road, near Jesus Christ of Later Day Saint Church Temple, in Aba.

The Commissioner said the police were able to rescue the victims unharmed, while the hoodlums escaped.

The police, however, recovered a Techno Cell phone, suspected to belong to one of the hoodlums and an RX 350 Jeep belonging to one of the victims. 

The police also arrested a nursing mother suspected to be wife to one of the criminals  who at the time of the onslaught was in the building where the kidnappers kept their victims.(NAN)

