60-year-old U.S. citizen dies in Delta

Sunday, May 10, 2020 9:00 pm


Police

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the death of a 60-year-old U.S. citizen in the state, due to suspected complications arising from COVID-19.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Warri on Sunday.
NAN gathered that the 60-year-old woman was in Nigeria to visit her male friend.
She was kept in a hotel in Warri for sometime before relocating to another hotel around Orerokpe.
“While they were together for about a week, the woman was coughing and having difficulty in breathing and stooling.
“So, she was taken to a hospital on Saturday when her condition became worse and eventually died,” Inuwa said.
He said the male friend is now with the Police in Orerokpe.
The Police Commissioner said that he had drawn the attention of the Commissioner for Health in Delta to the development, in order to contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in view of the symptoms developed by the deceased.
Inuwa, however, warned Policemen to be very careful with the manner they deal with the said male friend, so as not to get infected with the dreaded COVID-19.
