CACOVID, NCDC to support Oyo with N350 million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are donating N350 million to support Oyo State to contain the spread of COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Adisa said that Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinola Ojo, and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prof. Temitope Alonge, disclosed this during a meeting of the task force, which was presided over by Gov. Makinde.

According to him, CACOVID is supporting the state government with N30 million for the rehabilitation of isolation centres and giving equipment worth N220 million, while NCDC will support the state with N100 million.

The governor’s aide said that Oyo State was scaling up its isolation centres to 320- bed capacity.

“The government of Oyo State is receiving a donation of N250 million from the CACOVID team.

“The sum of N220 million is reserved for equipment and N30 million for renovation of the facilities at the isolation centres,” he said.

The statement also said that while the state had completed work on the Infectious Disease Centre, which has 100-bed capacity in Ibadan, it is also working on a 100-bed Isolation centre in Saki.

He added that the state is also working on 40-bed isolation centre in Ogbomoso, 40-bed isolation centre in Igboora, 10-bed centre in Agbami – Jericho, Ibadan and another 24-bed centre in Aawe near Oyo town.