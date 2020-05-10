COVID-19: Confirmed cases in Oyo now 64 – Gov Makinde

Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:49 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says that 64 people have so far tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Makinde, who stated this in his tweeter handle monitored in Ibadan, said that the five new confirmed cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night, brought the number to 64.

He tweeted “the COVID-19 confirmation tests for five suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from the following local government areas: Ibadan North (2), a foreigner in Surulere, Ibadan North East (1) and Ibadan South West (1).

“So the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is sixty-four.”

He urged the general public to call the emergency operations centre, if they found travelers from other states arriving in their neighbourhood.

He gave the numbers as 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 or 08078288800.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five new confirmed cases in the state were among the 239 recorded in 15 states on Saturday by the NCDC.

