COVID-19: Nigeria records 11 new deaths as cases exceed 4000

With 239 confirmed new infections, cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria increased crosses the 4000 mark to increase to 4151 on Saturday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

In an update published on its website late Friday, the NCDC also said 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to bring the total number of lives lost to the virus in the country to 128.

However, 745 of the patients have been discharged.

The 239 new cases were distributed across 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT with Lagos 97 of the infections in Lagos, 44 in Bauchi, and 29 in Kano.

Other States with new cases and the number of the infections are: Katsina(19), Borno(17), FCT(7), Kwara(6), Oyo(5), Kaduna(3), Sokoto(3), Adamawa(2), Kebbi(2), Plateau (2), Ogun(2), Ekiti(1)