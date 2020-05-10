Covid-19: Ondo Union mourns Anthony Adeyemi

ONDO Union UK has announced with great sadness and regret the passing of its former vice president and financial secretary, Anthony Oluyele Adeyemi, who succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. This is contained in a press statement signed by Bode Ogunya, Publicity Secretary Ondo Union UK, the umbrella body of all associations of Ondo associations in the UK. It is charged with looking after the welfare of all Ondo sons and daughters in the UK.

Mr Adeyemi, 61, who passed away on April 21, will be laid to rest on 15 May in London. He is survived by his wife, Roselyn and children who have described him as a kind-hearted, hardworking husband and father, a strong believer in God and an honest professional.

A memorial page has been opened for Mr Adeyemi at https://remembr.com/anthony.o.akinyemi where tributes have been pouring in from friends and well-wishers. An accountant who attended St Joseph’s College, Ondo, Mr Adeyemi was an active member of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God Rehoboth Centre in Enfield.

Ayo Akinfe, the president of Ondo Union UK, said: “We have lost a dedicated, passionate and well loved member to this Covid-19 pandemic. He will be sorely missed but all we can now do as an association is support the loved ones he left behind and ensure we are there for his family.”

Bode Ogunya, the publicity secretary of Ondo Union UK, added: “This pandemic has been cruel in the way it has snatched many people away from us. We are in a state of terrible shock but as part of our programme to support the family, would ask anyone wishing to contribute towards the funeral costs to get in touch with us.

“A website has been set up on his behalf, so we would also encourage anyone who wants to, to visit it and pay their tributes. Unfortunately, due to the health restrictions, we cannot attend his funeral in numbers but maybe at a later date we will organise a memorial services for him.”

Mr Adeyemi who lived from February 27 1959 to April 21 2020, has been an active member of Ondo Union UK. He last served as vice president until his tenure ended in 2018.

Payments to support the family can, according to the Publicity Secretary, be made to Ondo Union UK. They should be paid to Metro Bank with account number 31508215 and sort code: 23-05-80. Phone: 07960 653510 ogunyabode@yahoo.com