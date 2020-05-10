Covid-19: Tunde Ayeni gives food palliative in Kogi West

Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:10 am


Olatunde Ayeni


In a bid to reduce the hardship occasioned by the lockdown, some 6000 bags of rice have been distributed to indigent families in Okun land of Kogi State. The items were donated by a philanthropist and businessman Barr. Tunde Ayeni.

The bags of Rice were given through the Oluwatoyin Foundation at Iyah Gbede Ijumu Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking during the flag off of the distribution exercise, the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman, Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi described the gesture as timely and a move towards saving the people at a hard time like this.

“This gesture is first of its kind in the history of Okun land. For someone who is not contesting political office to have done this is commendable.”

He expressed appreciation to Barr. Ayeni for the gesture and prayed God to reward him abundantly.

“On behalf of all of us in Okun, we want to thank Barr. Tunde Ayeni very whole heartedly. I want to advise that these items must be shared to those they are meant for (less privileged). The Paramount Okun Ruler added.

