Female passer-by burnt to death in Ogun road accident 

A female passer-by was burnt to death in an accident involving a tanker loaded with PMS and a commercial Mazda bus around Lotto area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday night.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Akinbiyi explained that the incident happened around 8:03p.m. on Saturday.

“According to eye witness, a PMS laden truck lost control on motion and hit the barrier.

“The content immediately started gushing out and after a while the content caught fire and two other parked vehicles got burnt in the process.

“Unfortunately, one adult female passer -by along the axis got burnt too in the process,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the PMS laden tanker managed to escape the inferno.

He added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu.