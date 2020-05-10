Kaduna Govt praises troops for neutralising bandits in 4 LGAs

Kaduna State Government has commended the Nigeria military for mounting successful operations against bandits in Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the government noted with joy that the airforce operation, on Thursday and Friday, was successful.

The commissioner said that the state government had been briefed that the operation successfully neutralised many bandits in Chikun LGA of the state while working on other targets.

He, however, regretted that during the operation against the bandits, munitions aimed at the criminals partly damaged a church building in Kabarasha Village in Chikuk LGA.

No civilian casualty was recorded in the incident, he stated.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had directed his ministry to assess the situation and present a report so that the damage to the church could be repaired.

Aruwan said that the ministry is engaging critical stakeholders on the matter and will soon present a progress report to the governor.

He noted that the overall success of the joint military operation would help boost the confidence of farmers to till their land and avert the peril of food insecurity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that combined military teams of Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Whirl Punch and Nigerian Air Force’s Operation Gama Aiki, comprising units from the Nigeria Air Force and the Nigeria Army, are presently carrying out joint operations against armed bandits in the state.