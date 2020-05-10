Lockdown: Lawyers warn Wike against violation of rights, illegal actions

…Those arrested will have their day in court and due process will be followed– Governor Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has been advised not to go ahead with the plan to auction or demolishing property of violators of Covid-19 executive of orders of the State.

Henry Ekine, a human rights Lawyer and National Publicity Secretary of t he Committee for Defense of Human Rights said t he seizure of properties of citizens (cars and cattle) and planned auctioning by the Rivers State Government is unconventional, unlawful and illegal.

“The Governor cannot be accuser and Judge at the same time. Only the Courts can pronounce a citizen guilty and pronounce a punishment of forfeiture. Then the Governor can seek to enforce the judgment by auctioning.

“The Governor cannot be the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. He cannot usurp legislative and judicial functions.”

Another popular Port Harcourt based lawyer, Angus Chukwuka, also pointed out that the Rivers State Government cannot be a prosecutor and a judge in its own Court.

“It is procedurally faulty and breach of the rights offenders to try people without their lawyers available to defend them”.

“No matter the good intentions of the Government to protect lives and properties, Governor Wike is a Lawyer, he knows the fundamental rights of the people. For instance, will he now kill those who have contracted the Coronavirus because he fighting the pandemic?”