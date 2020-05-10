Lockdown: Police probe alleged assault of pharmacist in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers on Sunday said it had commenced investigation into the alleged arrest and assault of a pharmacist by its officers inspite of being exempted from the lockdown order in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Nyesom Wike on Thursday declared total lockdown of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state following growing cases of COVID-19.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, told newsmen in Port Harcourt that investigation had been launched following several complaints on the incident.

“The command is aware of the statement credited to the Director of Luckpharm Pharmacy, Dr Lucky Nwaidu, over his alleged inhuman treatment by some personnel of Ozuoba police station of the command.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP), Joseph Mukan, on receipt of the complaint, invited the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his personnel as well as the complainant to hear from them,” he said.

Omoni said that Mukan had informed policemen under his command the categories of persons and organisations exempted from the lockdown.

“After hearing from Nwaidu and all parties, the CP ordered full scale investigation into the matter with a view to bringing anyone found complicit to book.

“The CP also appealed to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and other professional bodies to be calm as sanction will be meted no matter whose ox is gored,” he added.

The spokesman said that the commissioner had always frowned seriously at lawlessness and unprofessional conduct of policemen under the command.

The commissioner, he added, had always urged personnel to be cautious and polite to residents in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Nwaidu had alleged that he was arrested for operating his pharmacy inspite of informing the police officers that health workers were exempted from the lockdown.