Multiple road crash claims 4 lives in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

A multiple road crash that occurred during the weekend along the Benin-Lagos highway, Ovia River has claimed four lives.

Three other persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that involved two articulated trucks and two smaller vehicles.

It was gathered that one of the articulated trucks that was on top speed lost control and rammed into other vehicles, killing four persons on the spot and injured three others.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, who confirmed the incident, said three persons died at the spot while one later died at the hospital where the injured ones were taken for treatment.

Benamaisia who attributed the cause if the crash to over-speeding and dangerous driving, warned motorists to take precautions and maintain safety driving habits and speed limit as they are driving for themselves and other road users.