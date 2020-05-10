Multiple road crash claims 4 lives in Edo

Multiple road crash claims 4 lives in Edo

Sunday, May 10, 2020 5:30 pm


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

By Jethro Ibileke

A multiple road crash that occurred during the weekend along the Benin-Lagos highway, Ovia River has claimed four lives.

Three other persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that involved two articulated trucks and two smaller vehicles.

It was gathered that one of the articulated trucks that was on top speed lost control and rammed into other vehicles, killing four persons on the spot and injured three others.

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Henry Benamaisia, who confirmed the incident, said three persons died at the spot while one later died at the hospital where the injured ones were taken for treatment.

Benamaisia who attributed the cause if the crash to over-speeding and dangerous driving, warned motorists to take precautions and maintain safety driving habits and speed limit as they are driving for themselves and other road users.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Rice smugglers attack Customs officers in Ogun
    52 mins ago

    Gov. Wike supervises demolition of 2 hotels in P/Harcourt (+ photos)
    2 hours ago

    Female passer-by burnt to death in Ogun road accident 
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: 47 health workers infected in Kano
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kaduna Govt. urges escapee-patients to report for treatment
    2 hours ago

    UCH records 1 new COVID-19 case among surgical staff – CMD
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19/Immune Booster: Fortify Soups with Ukazi, Oha, Uziza, Iru, Ogiri, Others- FUTA Researchers
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ondo Union mourns Anthony Adeyemi