PDP NWC disowns ‘new’ Ogun Executive

The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has disclaimed purported inauguration of a new executive for its Ogun State chapter by a faction of the party loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu and his “Omoilu Foundation.”

While rejecting the new party executive, the PDP NWC, in a statement jointly signed by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus and the National Secretary, Sen. Umaru Ibrahim Tsauri said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to some media publication, especially, the online media, concerning a purported inauguration of certain unknown persons as State Officers of the Party in Ogun State on Friday, May 8, 2020

“We want to advise members of the public, especially, the teeming members of our great Party in Nigeria and Ogun State in particular, that the Peoples Democratic Party has not conducted any congress for the election of the Party officers at any level of the Party: Ward, LGA Chapter and or State, in Ogun State.”

The NWC also said it will abide with an interim order made by Justice Inyang Ekwo on March 4, 2020 directing the maintenance of the status quo regarding the election of new executive for the party in Ogun State until the hearing of the motion on notice which is still pending on account of the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The outgoing Ogun PDP Chairman, Engr Adebayo Dayo also affirmed the position of the NWC, describing the purported congress as a ‘sham and scam.’

“Where was the Congress held? A normal State Congress should have nothing less than one thousand delegates, that is one thousand people must converge in order to have a state Congress – the lockdown and restriction of gathering of over twenty people is also in place,” Engr. Bayo Dayo queried while concluding ‘fake Congress’ cannot hold water.