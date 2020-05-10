Police rescue kidnapped Lebanese national, arrest suspect in Rivers

Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:18 am


Bilal Nosser

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Officers of the Okehi Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer in a sting Operation on Saturday evening stormed a forest in Ndashi, Etche local government area in Rivers State, where they rescued one Mr Bilal Nosser, popularly known as Mr B, a renowned Nollywood Actor.

Bilal Nosser was kidnapped at the early hours of Friday May 8 in Imo State and was whisked into the forest in Ndashi, where he was rescued by the DPO and his Team.

In the course of his rescue, one of the members of the kidnap gang by name Nwagor Faith, male, from Etche, who was keeping watch over the victim, was arrested, while the other members of the gang were able to escape.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said Nwagor Faith, has made useful confessions and has named other members of his criminal gang.

Mr Bilal Nosser, popularly known as Mr B, a Nollywood actor, the kidnap victim.

He added that consequently, efforts have been intensified to arrest his fleeing members and recover their Operational weapons.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Venza car belonging to the victim has been recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan has also appealed to the public, particularly residents of Etche  and Omuma Local Government Areas to increase their security consciousness and promptly report any suspicious movements and characters to the Police via the following security numbers:

  1. 08032003514
  2. 08103696460
  3. 08033396538

Nwagor Faith a Member of the gang keeping watch from Etche, who was keeping watch over the victim arrested by Police

