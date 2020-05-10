Policeman dies of coronavirus at FMC, Abeokuta

Sunday, May 10, 2020 10:36 am


Coronavirus

Barely a week after a pregnant woman died while awaiting her test result which later came out positive of Coronavirus at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Abeokuta, Ogun State, a policeman (name withheld) has also died of Covid -19 at the same hospital.

Confirming the development, the Head, Public Relations and Information of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, on Sunday, said, “The Centre has recorded the death of a patient who tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“The deceased, a Policeman presented himself at the General Outpatients department of the hospital about three days ago.”

“He later died same day. The result of his test returned this morning positive.”

“His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organisations (WHO) guidelines.”

“All staff that came in contact with the deceased are currently on self-isolation,” Orisajo added

