Wike declares PDP youth leader wanted, to demolish 2 hotels

Sunday, May 10, 2020 7:32 am


Mr Princewill Osaroejiji, PDP Eleme LGA youth leader declared wanted for various criminal activities.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government has placed N5million bounty on the youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Eleme Local Government Area, Mr Princewill Osaroejiji who has been declared wanted for various criminal activities.
However, the Government did not indicate the criminal activities the youth leader is involved in.
Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communication, said, “A Five Million Naira reward will be given to anyone who will give law enforcement agencies useful information that will lead to his arrest.
In another development, the State Government said it will demolish  Prudent Hotel, Alode, Eleme and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne for flouting its directive on the closure of hotels in the State.”
 
