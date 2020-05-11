Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 63, 000 – WHO

Africa’s COVID-19 cases rise to 63, 000 – WHO

Monday, May 11, 2020 8:12 pm


Coronavirus testing

The World Health Organisation (WHO), says COVID-19 cases have risen to over 63, 000 in Africa as at May 11, from the 53, 000 reported on May 8.

WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

“There are over 63, 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 2, 283 associated deaths,” it said.

The figures showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases in Africa.

According to the report, South Africa had 10,015 cases and 194 deaths followed by Algeria with 5, 723 cases and 502 deaths, while Nigeria had 4,399 confirmed cases with 143 deaths.

Ghana and Cameroon were number four and five respectively with 4, 263 reported cases and 22 deaths, while Cameroon has 2, 579 with 114 deaths.

According to the report, Mauritania, Comoros, Seychelles are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

The report indicated that Mauritania had eight confirmed cases with one death; Comoros also had 11 reported cases and one death, while Seychelles recorded 11 confirmed cases with no death.

WHO, however, said the agency was supporting countries by coordinating the work of external emergency medical teams working in the COVID-19 response.

“Teams of health care professionals are working in countries to contain the spread of the pandemic,” it said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc
    NNPC January 2020 Report

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    COVID-19: Gombe State records first death
    22 mins ago

    Assault: Psychiatric hospital worker, wife, sent to prison in Edo
    29 mins ago

    Oil theft: 34 oil trucks disappear in Kaduna
    41 mins ago

    FAAC disburses N1.95tn in Q1, says NEITI report
    55 mins ago

    Lagos Govt. discharges 33 new COVID-19 patients
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: FG pays Nigerians on scholarship abroad
    1 hour ago

    Court sentences 4 murder suspects to death in Ekiti
    1 hour ago

    EFCC returns $4,040 to Brazilian victim of internet fraud